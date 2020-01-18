New Black Widow Toys Could Spoil Big Plot Detail

Two trailers later and the merchandising and apparel part Disney’s marketing plan for Black Widow has whipped into full swing as Funko unveiled their first wave of toys for the movie Friday. Including in the initial set are half a dozen collectibles a part of the toymakers wildly-collectible POP! line, including two Pops each for Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Taskmaster and one each for Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour).

If you look closely at one of the Black Widow Pops — more specifically, the one of her in her black suit — you might notice the character holding a red substance. As pointed out by some astute Redditors, at first glance, it would appear the vial could contain Pym Particles. Admittedly, that would seem like low hanging fruit at the moment — especially after Marvel Studios has turned the item into its ultimate MacGuffin.

If the item she’s holding doesn’t contain Pym Particles, what else could it be? Being that the recent trailer as hinted at the potential resurgence of the Black Widow program, perhaps it’s an updated version of the Super Soldier Serum that created Steve Rogers. After all, we know Russia had access to the item after it helped create Harbour’s Red Guardian. That’d mean Natasha Romanoff and her ragtag team of characters would have to track it down likely in hopes of not putting more Winter Soldiers and the like out into the world.

Or, at the very least, maybe it’s a new weapon that we’ll see used during the movie. In the latest trailer, there was a moment where Romanoff used a red-hued taser weapon and it’s totally possible this is it, even though it appears more like a container rather a grenade.

Black Widow hit theaters May 1st.

