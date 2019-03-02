‘John Wick’ & ‘Black Panther’ Stunt Coordinator May Join ‘Marvel’s Black Widow’ Movie

When Black Widow heads into production, the film will reportedly have a major name helping plan out stunts. According to HN Entertainment, stunt coordinator Darrin Prescott is expected to board the movie.

Prescott has an expansive resume, including work on Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in addition to the first two films in the John Wick franchise for Summit Entertainment. The same report mentions Prescott is also expected to serve as the production’s second unit director, a role he’s held with movies such as Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool 2, and all three John Wick films.

It should be noted that he also served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director for Baby Driver, Edgar Wright’s heist film chock full of elaborate chase sequences and the like.

Despite previous rumors that Black Widow would be Marvel Studios’ first R-rated flick, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to ComicBook.com that is simply not the case. According to Feige, at no point was the film ever considered to make the jump to an R rating.

“It never was going to be,” Feige said. “Somebody writes, ‘I hear it’s R-rated!’ And then everybody writes it up.”

The film has steadily been steadily assembling crew and is expected to be directed by Cate Shortland on a script from Captain Marvel scribe and Vision and the Scarlet Witch showrunner Jac Schaeffer. Prior to her solo movie debut, Scarlett Johansson will next appear alongside the rest of the original Avengers in next month’s Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow has yet to receive a release date, or receive official confirmation from Marvel Studios, but it’s fully expected to land in Marvel Studios’ open May 1st, 2020 spot. Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

