Black Widow Teaser Trailer Released for Avengers: Endgame Home Release

In just over a week, Avengers: Endgame will finally get a highly-anticipated digital release that’s sure to be packed to the brim with all kinds of extra goodies. The monstrous marketing machine at Disney is pumping out whatever promotional materials they can and most recently, the House of Mouse has released a teaser featuring Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), a move riding the coattails of the Black Widow solo film announcement this weekend.

As seen in the teaser below, it not only highlights some of the coolest Black Widow shots in the MCU to date, it also includes a quick snippet of the gut-wrenching scene with her and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) on Vormir as they fight over the Soul Stone.

From spy to Avenger, Black Widow is a force to be reckoned with. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jUQxZWhTRu — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2019

After the massive Hall H Phase 4 slate reveal at Comic-Con over the weekend, ComicBook.com caught up with Black Widow star David Harbour, who enthusiastically filled us in on what fans can expect from the solo film. According to Harbour, who’s playing the Red Guardian in the film, fans will find out all about the events that lead Romanoff to decide to leap from the edge at Vormir.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with [Black Widow],” Harbour says. “You get to really explore these events and that was one of the things that was very interesting to me in the movie because you know the events of Endgame and so you get to explore how she got there, how she got there to make that choice, I think, so I think that’s part of the interesting thing of her narrative is we get to go back and explore this period of time between Civil War and the events of that particular arc and delve into her.”

Not including commentary tracks, the Avengers: Endgame home media release is set to include deleted scenes, a gag reel, a Stan Lee memorial, and a seven-minute Black Widow feature amongst other tidbits from the production.

Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally July 30th ahead of home media on August 13th while Black Widow enters theaters May 1, 2020.

How do you think Black Widow will end up tying into Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!