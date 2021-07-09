David Harbour Teases Winter Guard Members In Black Widow

✖

Black Widow has been floating in the great beyond for the better part of two years as the feature was supposed to hit theaters this time last year, only to get delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic. When the movie eventually gets released this summer, it will finally give fans of the MCU an origin for Scarlett Johansson's eponymous superhero, all while introducing the masses to her wide supporting cast of characters. That includes Red Guardian (David Harbour), a member of Russia's Winter Guard.

While Red Guardian is a lock to appear, Harbour himself shared a character poster on Monday with a peculiar caption teasing the Winter Guard. He even name-dropped characters like Ursa Major and Crimson Dynamo, a pair of comics characters often tied to those involved in the movie. Since Black Widow will cover much of Black Widow's backstory, it's completely plausible for the aforementioned characters to appear — especially since Harbour has also said his character is the Russian answer to Captain America, suggesting Russia more than likely wanted their own group of Avengers.

"He’s this guy who is closely linked to Natasha back in the day," Harbour told TheWrap last year. "I don’t think it’s been quite revealed exactly how, but I think you can see in the family dynamic that he was a bit of a fatherly figure to her. And a number of years go by and he’s past his prime. So he gets back into his superhero outfit, and it still fits, but it’s a little tighter than before. I think the great thing about the Red Guardian is he really is —he was the Captain America of his day for Russia. And he was the great hope of Russia, in a certain sense."

Because of his failures, Harbour said, Black Widow dives into themes of found families and pushing forward in the face of adversity.

"I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superheroes can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that?" he said. "And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he’s not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths."

Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th.

