Wesley Snipes’ Teeth Are “Still Sharp” for a New ‘Blade’ Movie

If you ask a fair share of fans what they’d like to see in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’re sure to cite a new Blade film. And thankfully, it looks like Wesley Snipes is still as on board for that as ever.

In a recent tweet, Snipes was asked about the possibility of him returning as the vampire hunter in a Blade “remake”. Snipes responded in a pretty optimistic way, remarking that his teeth are “still sharp”, but that the decision is ultimately up to Marvel.

Up to Marvel….my teeth still sharp 👌🏿 //t.co/VbH9SieuV1 — WS (@wesleysnipes) December 5, 2018

A fourth Blade film has been campaigned for amongst Marvel fans for quite some time, but still has yet to come to fruition. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously hinted, there is a desire to give Blade his MCU debut at some point in time.

“We think it would be cool. Someday,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said last July. “My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, ‘Oh, there’s life here.’ But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise.”

While it’s unclear exactly when those could become a reality, Snipes revealed earlier this year that he’s been talking to Marvel about the possibility of returning, with two potential projects being discussed.

“There are a lot of conversations going around right now and we’re very blessed to have the enthusiasm and interest in something coming from that world again,” Snipes explained back in August. “We’ve created two projects that fit perfectly into this world and, when people see them, I think they’re only going to have a problem with deciding which one they love the most.”

“All the main execs [at Marvel] and my team, we’ve been discussing for the past two years.” Snipes added. “Everyone’s enthusiastic about it, everybody gets it. But they got a business to run and they gotta square the things that they gotta figure out before they can get to it, I guess. In the meantime, we got a business to run and our own slate of things to do so.”

