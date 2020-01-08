Blade Star Stephen Dorff Open to Reprising His Role in Upcoming Reboot or Spinoff

Debuting in theaters long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched, Blade is still considered a beloved film among comic book fans, and, despite Stephen Dorff‘s Deacon Frost being killed in the film, he is open to returning to the franchise in some capacity. Dorff’s True Detective co-star Mahershala Ali is set to take on the role of Blade in an upcoming film and, while it’s unclear if Dorff could potentially join the reboot, he made it clear that he’d be interested in exploring Frost in a spinoff film. The actor even mentioned that there had previously been talks to potentially develop such a spinoff, but the development of the MCU at the time prevented those avenues from being explored.

“We talked about doing a Deacon Frost movie on its own at one point, me and the director of the original Blade, who is just a genius, Stephen Norrington, and it never really happened because Marvel was a new entity and Kevin Feige was kind of building this whole new universe he’s built successfully,” Dorff confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. “They weren’t really interested in the dark Marvel movie but maybe after Joker and all this stuff, maybe it’ll start to be trendy.”

Blade fully leaned into its horrifying source material to deliver an adventure filled with buckets of blood, though a majority of superhero films that followed have kept things in the tamer PG-13 realm. Dorff noted that, while he isn’t personally a big superhero fan, he hopes that the accomplishments of Joker could open the door for more storytelling opportunities.

“I’m not the biggest fan of the superhero genre myself, but I did really love what my friend, Joaquin [Phoenix], did in Joker, and I think he’s probably going to win the Oscar for that. I’m really proud of him for his work in that, and I think there is room to tell other stories. I’m just not a big fan of the big ensemble, like 50 characters in one movie frame, it’s just a bit much for me,” the actor admitted. “But then again, I’m 46 and I’m old. I’m not a kid anymore so if I was a kid, I’d probably love it.”

With the upcoming Blade set to reinvent the character from previous live-action incarnations, Dorff would enjoy the opportunity to reimagine Frost for a new generation.

“I definitely would love to reinvent that character because that character’s someone who really stands [the test of time],” Dorff pointed out. “I still talk about [him] 20-something years later. I’m still signing Deacon Frost pictures out front today, so we’ll see where it goes.”

The new Blade has yet to earn an official release date.

