I can do this all day. Come on, let's get nuts! Avengers Assemble. The art of constructing the perfect superhero callout has been at the forefront of Hollywood ever since the industry began to make feature films based off comic books. In 1998, Blade offered a new one that's become a viral sensation: Some motherf-ckers are always trying to ice skate uphill.

Wesley Snipes' eponymous Daywalker says it right at the climax of the picture, making it the perfect transition from 1990s action movie to Marvel blockbuster. As it turns out, the saying wasn't scripted. No, Snipes came up with it himself over dinner with some of the filmmakers behind the movie.

"That happened at my dinner table," Snipes tells us of the origin of the saying. "We were having a script read and I remember one of the other producers, and the writer David Goyer. They were all sitting at my dinner table, eating some wonderful, fantastic cream cheese based chicken, something out in Louisiana. That was so good, it would make you want to lick underneath your fingernails, and we were doing the read. We were thinking of things that would work, things that make sense. It was one of those inspirations. It just came out. Yeah. So it's originally mine, originally, over dinner table and sour cream chicken. Sour chicken could be a hell of an influencer, be a hell of a inspiration."

In the same conversation, the actor said he didn't think it was a requirement the character had to star in R-rated properties, the rating all three of his Blade movies carried.

"I think those kind of stories lend themselves to a wide range of dialogue and situations. Both adult and young adult," Snipes added. "I don't know, it seems like the R-rating and PG-13 base is sliding now because it seems that now the 13-year-olds can speak better words than the adults can."

We spoke to Snipes in support of The Exiled, an original graphic novel that is now funding on Kickstarter. The Blade trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max. The Marvel Studios Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.

