‘Blade’: Is One of Wesley Snipes’ Marvel Projects With Blade’s Daughter?

Wesley Snipes recently confirmed that he’s having conversations about future Blade projects with Marvel, an exciting prospect for fans of the actor and the character. But what if it’s not Blade himself but his daughter that Marvel is looking to bring to life?

Earlier this week, Snipes told Vice that there’s a lot of interest in revisiting Blade’s world, specifically noting that they’ve created two projects that “fit perfectly.”

“There are a lot of conversations going around right now and we’re very blessed to have the enthusiasm and interest in something coming from that world again,” Snipes said. “We’ve created two projects that fit perfectly into this world and, when people see them, I think they’re only going to have a problem with deciding which one they love the most.”

Snipes didn’t specify what those two projects were, but it sounds like they could be expansions from just Blade himself. If that’s the case, exploring the story of Fallon Grey — Blade’s teenage daughter who was supposed to appear in her own comic book series.

In 2015, Marvel announced Blade the Hunter, part of the All-New, All-Different Marvel series of books. The series, written by Tim Seely and drawn by Logan Faebar was set to center on Fallon, a popular 16-year-old from rural Oregon who discovers that she’s Blade’s daughter when supernatural trouble shows up on her doorstep. The book would have explored the journey of discover for both Blade and Fallon upon discovering they are related.

The comic never made it to print, leaving the unexplored story as an excellent contender for a project that would bring the world of Blade back and even offer a way to reinvent it for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to evolve after Avengers 4, a project involving Fallon provides an excellent way to sort of pass the torch from Snipes’ Blade to a new generation. It’s something that would fit into what Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said earlier this year about the next stage of the MCU including new heroes and new types of heroes.

“Brand new heroes, new types of heroes, continuing what we see in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Black Panther, and Captain Marvel,” Feige told Gamespot earlier this year. “Who a hero can be, and should be, and seeing all different types of heroes.”

A Fallon-centered Blade project would also allow for Snipes to reprise his role as Blade in a way that naturally makes sense and prevents the challenges of recasting the iconic vampire hunter.

“There’s a lot of pieces that have to come together. I mean wow. Who’s that guy?” Snipes pondered. “And one that can overcome everybody’s preconceived idea of who Blade is supposed to be. Skill-wise, there’s not a lot of guys out there that dance, that do the martial arts, that act well and can have that Blade flavor. Not a lot of chocolate guys out there. If they’re gonna go chocolate. If they’re gonna go vanilla… ehhhh, I don’t know. Non-traditional casting: I’m with it. I’ve been a beneficiary of it. I don’t know if it would be good for marketing, but you never know. So, yeah, it’s a tough one. And they gotta be in shape and have some sex appeal. F-cking Blade has some sex appeal. Maybe you know somebody I don’t. I don’t know.”

