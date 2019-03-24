BossLogic Combines Chris Evans’ Marvel Heroes After Disney Deal

The Fox/Disney merger finally happened last week and the Internet has plenty to say about it. From promoting Anastasia to a Disney princess to the fate of the X-Men, there are countless jokes as well as serious inquires floating around. Another Marvel property that is returning home is the Fantastic Four, which has had a few unsuccessful movie turns with 20th Century Fox. In 2005, Fantastic Four was released starring Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. In 2007, he reprised the role in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. However, Evans would go on to be known as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although he played two Marvel characters, the two were never expected to cross paths since they were owned by different companies. Now that the merger has changed that, fans are having a little fun. @BossLogic on Twitter decided to mash up the two characters, and people are loving it.

“Here is @ChrisEvans after the Disney deal,” they wrote with a smiley face and fire emoji.

As you can see, it looks like Cap has gained some impressive fiery powers.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly enjoying the mash up.

“I think Chris Evans wants all of us to forget he was the human torch,” @Cerroliveira wrote.

“John Rogers? Captain Torch?,” @OneShotIntruder joked.

“If Captain died in the end game, he could play Human Torch again, I wouldn’t complain,” @Priscilbeth added.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see Evans suit up as the Human Torch again, he at least has one more time to shine as Captain America. Evans is starring in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame alongside Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

What do you think of this Captain America/Human Torch fan art? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

