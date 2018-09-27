Bradley Cooper Not Interested In Directing ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Marvel Studios is still on the hunt for someone to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it doesn’t look like it will be Bradley Cooper filling that position.

Cooper plays the lovable curmudgeon Rocket Raccoon in the hit Guardians movies, and since Cooper is making a name for himself in the directing category thanks to his new movie A Star Is Born, you might assume he would be a viable candidate to take over Guardians Vol. 3.

Cooper was asked about that very possibility during the press tour for A Star Is Born, a film that he also co-wrote, produced, starred in, and contributed to the soundtrack for, all in addition to directing.

“In directing it?”, Cooper told JOE when asked about Guardians. “I could never direct anything that I didn’t write. No, I could never direct anything that I didn’t write.”

It seems that possibility is out then, so the hunt for a new director will have to continue.

Whoever does come in will likely work from the script produced by former director James Gunn, who was let go from the project due to old jokes on his Twitter account. While the cast and fans have expressed that the would love to have Gunn back for the film, Disney isn’t budging. That said, the script he worked on will probably be used according to Guardians actor and Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn.

“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with Guardians 3,” Gunn told Tulsa World. “I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote. Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”

Gunn just wants the film to get made ultimately and hopes that Disney will eventually get it done.

“Honestly, that’s really what I cared about more than anything with all of this,” he said. “I don’t want the fans to be deprived of something that they really love and really want. I go, and I do these conventions and a really striking thing to me … is fans are basically split into two camps. There is one group that is super supportive of my brother and range from sad to angry about what happened. And then the other half are people who don’t know and don’t care. They just want to see the movie.”

That remains to be seen of course, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has no release date.