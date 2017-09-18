Brie Larson Spotted On ‘Avengers 4’ Set

Brie Larson is reporting for duty on the set of the fourth Avengers movie.

Filming for the still-untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is currently taking place in Atlanta, where the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s two most famous captains, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) were spotted arriving at the set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While no photo of the two stars was revealed, local Twitter account Atlanta Filming claims to seen both Larson and Evans entering the Avengers 4 sets at Pinewood Studios outside of Atlanta.

Hi… #BrieLarson 🙂 (And #ChrisEvans…) Like Chris is an after thought when Brie is here. — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) September 18, 2017

Brie Larson is expected to make her debut as Carol Danvers, the hero known as Captain Marvel, in her own headlining film in March 2019, between the next two Avengers movies. The film will be a period piece set in the 1990s, revealing the until now unknown story of Captain Marvel. The film is also said to feature Nick Fury and could possibly reveal how the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s top spy lost his eye.

The film will deal with the shapeshifting aliens known as the Skrull and is said to take inspiration from the classic Avengers story “The Kree-Skrull War,” which sees the war between two cosmic empires come to Earth.

Avengers 4 currently has a 4.06 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the sixth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are for Avengers 4 by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in post-production for release in May 2018. The fourth Avengers movie is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2019.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!