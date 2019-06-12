Brie Larson Celebrates Captain Marvel’s Blu-Ray Release With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

This has been a big year for Marvel Studios, who have already released two of their three films of 2019. Their first of the year, Captain Marvel, is officially available for home viewing, and people have taken to social media to celebrate. One such person is the film’s star, Brie Larson, who posted to Instagram to honor yesterday’s release of Captain Marvel on DVD and Blu-ray.

View this post on Instagram Omg!!! #CaptainMarvel is out on Blu-ray today!!!! We stan! A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jun 11, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

“Omg!!! #CaptainMarvel is out on Blu-ray today!!!! We stan!,” Larson wrote.

As you can see, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo alongside Algenis Perez Soto, who plays Att-Lass, a Kree Empire operative and member of Starforce.

Soto also shared the photo to his Instagram account. “You already heard the Captain #caroldanvers @captainmarvelofficial is out on Blu-Ray go get yours,” he added.

Many fans commented on both photos, clearly eager to own the film.

“I PREORDERED CAPTAIN MARVEL! IT’S MY FAVOURITE MOVIE! It feels great to finally see a woman who knows her value and can do things for herself!,” @jhsgems wrote.

The best Carol Danvers we could have ever had,” @theavengersofthegalaxy added.

“Yes! We all do stan this amazing movie! I’ve already watched it 7 times!,” @aveng.crs replied.

“I love Captain Marvel so much! Can’t wait to see it again and again,” @wendyuncharted commented.

Now that Captain Marvel is out, many fans have taken to watching the film on older televisions in honor of the fact that it takes place in 1995.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.