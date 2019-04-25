Brie Larson Didn’t Know The Avengers Were In The Captain Marvel Post Credits Scene She Filmed

Fans who saw Captain Marvel were treated to a pretty cool post-credits sequence that showed the powerful hero encountering the Avengers for the first time, which was a big surprise to audiences. It also happened to be a big surprise for Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, as she didn’t know all the details about the scene. That included who was in the scene with her, why she was there, and where she was exactly, but Larson made it all work anyway as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last night.

Larson was asked if there were things she didn’t know about while shooting Captain Marvel, and that brought up the big post-credits scene that shows her responding to Nick Fury’s pager signal he sent after Avengers: Infinity War.

“So I didn’t know…there’s a tag in Captain Marvel where it like whip pans to me and all the Avengers and I’m like ‘where’s Fury?’ I didn’t know that was a tag for Captain Marvel,” Larson said. “I didn’t know what that was that we were shooting. There was also nobody else there. I was by myself on a green screen and I walked in and they were like ‘just real quick we’re going to whip pan over to you and you’re gonna go where’s Fury’ and I was like ‘cool cool, got it got it got it.’ They whip-pan over to me and I was like ‘wait, where…where is he actually, like…is he in the room…like what room am I in? Is he in the other room? Like another universe?’”

‘They’re like ‘he’s very gone’, and I was like ‘I think that this means he’s like…he’s dead,” Larson said. “So then afterward they were like ‘okay great, so after you say that could you look over to the other people in the room?’ and I was like ‘okay…who else is in the room?’, and they were like ‘five people’ and I was like ‘okay, could I have a tape mark’ and they were like ‘sure’. So they put the tape marks up and I went ‘where’s Fury’ and just kind of (focuses on each mark one by one).’”

It wouldn’t be until later that she actually saw the finished product. “And then I had the pleasure at the Captain Marvel premiere and seeing what the scene was and going ‘oh, that’s what that meant,” Larson said.

Props for making all of that work, and soon fans will get to see her onscreen once more in Avengers: Endgame, which starts hitting theaters tonight.

