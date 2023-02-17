Brie Larson Reveals Why Captain Marvel Sequel Was Harder to Make Than Original

When it comes to The Marvels, there's one thing for certain: the Captain Marvel follow-up is going to have plenty of high-flying action. According to franchise lead Brie Larson, that action is ultimately what sets the two films apart from each other. The Oscar-winning actor said that while filming the sequel, she had much more wire work, which made it a more difficult shoot to complete.

"Another thing about wires is that it looks really fun and it looks beautiful so people forget [that it's hard work]. You don't want to make a big deal out of it, but it's uncomfortable," Larson told Entertainment Weekly at D23. That's when her Marvels co-star Iman Vellani added, "I think it's amazing and fun."

Larson was quick to clarify she also had the time of her life on the project, just that the wirework was much more elaborate and involved.

"Let me be clear," Larson added. "it's amazing but what's different with this one from the last one is that Carol didn't fly until the end so I didn't have as much wire work so this one, there was just a whole new muscle group that was in pain."

The actor had previously teased the scope of the project, suggesting the sequel will introduce plenty of new worlds as her eponymous hero travels the cosmos.

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels from a screenplay written by Megan McDonnell. The film stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

The Marvels opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.