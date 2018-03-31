Brie Larson Takes To The Skies In New Captain Marvel Set Photos

Just because Captain Marvel isn’t in costume yet doesn’t mean she’s taking it easy on the set, as these new photos show.

The new set photos show Captain Marvel star Brie Larson presumably in the middle of a boot camp sequence during her time in the Air Force (via Just Jared). She’s climbing on a rope in her Air Force gear, and as you can see she gets remarkable high in the air for the stunt.

That’s why you can also see some safety wires attached to her. It’s hard work, but in some other photos she really seems to be enjoying it, and you can see one of the new photos below.

We figure this takes place rather early on in the film before she has her powers. Most of the photos we’ve seen so far come from this time frame, except for the first photos of course, which showed Larson in a Kree-themed version of the costume.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

