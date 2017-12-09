‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Issues Statement About Sexual Assault Allegations

X-Men movies director Bryan Singer has, through his representatives, made a statement regarding the sexual assault lawsuit being filed against him.

The plaintiff, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, claims that in 2003, when he just 17, Singer sexually assaulted him on a yacht and that Singer later bribed and intimidated him into silence.

A representative for Singer tells TMZ, “The lawsuit was filed by the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan. Those claims were dismissed by Egan himself, and he later went to Federal prison for lying in a fraud case.”

That lawyer is Jeff Herman, and the representative notes that Herman was later sued by other defendants related to Egan’s case. Herman settled and acknowledged that Egan’s claims were provably false.

In 2014, Egan had accused Singer and several others in Hollywood of sexually assaulting him as a child.

Singer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, provided additional comments, saying “Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end…When Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events.

“The attorney behind this lawsuit is the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan, the convicted felon who sued Bryan Singer in 2014. In the end, Egan was forced to dismiss that case once the facts came out and his story completely fell apart.”