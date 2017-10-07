Rob Liefeld Praises Josh Brolin As Cable In Deadpool 2

The time-traveling mutant known as Cable will finally be getting his due on the big screen, and his creator seems immensely pleased with the results.

Cable will be fully introduced in Deadpool 2, played by the talented Josh Brolin. Rob Liefeld had a hand in creating both Cable and Deadpool, along with the equally beloved Domino, who’s also appearing in the anticipated film. He posted a new sketch of Brolin Cable with some reactions to the film thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Huge shout out to @joshbrolin for completing his inaugural mission as CABLE!! Many of you know I sweated the casting of this role like no other,” Liefeld said. “And then the producers hit the bullseye! BROLIN!! Dude is an actors actor, talent to spare. Josh Brolin as Cable will be held in as high regard as Ryan as Deadpool and Hugh as Wolverine. What a treat we have in store for us next summer. As I have said often, wear those brown pants to Deadpool 2 next summer. They’ll come in handy! Thanks to @vancityreynolds for bringing this vision to life! #cable #joshbrolin #deadpool #ryanreynolds #xforce #robliefeld #marvel #markersketch

You can view the insanely accurate rendition of Brolin Cable in the image below.

Comparing Brolin’s Cabel to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is high praise indeed, but nothing shown of this version has led fans to believe that wouldn’t be the case. It seems fans will finally get the version of Cable they’ve always wanted, and 20th Century Fox wants to make sure it delivers now that the X-Force film is a real thing.

While not much is known Deadpool 2’s plot, recent photos reveal that there will be nods to his time traveling escapades, as well as to his origins. The photos show him in a white bodysuit, most likely used for CGI purposes. If that’s the case, it is likely he just came to our time from the future, as his regular costume is a bit more practical. A wrist attachment can be seen as well, and will more than likely be his trusty A.I. Ship.

Hopefully, 20th Century FOX can deliver when Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.