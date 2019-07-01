Rob Liefeld Really Wants Marvel Studios to Do A Solo Cable Franchise with Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin is one of the only actors to be fortunate enough to play two A-list comic book characters on the silver screen the past few years and one fan-favorite comic creator doesn’t think the actor’s time should be up just quite yet. In a passionate post on his Instagram page this weekend, Rob Liefeld expressed his desires for Marvel Studios to look into a solo Cable franchise, which would feature Brolin reprising his role from Deadpool 2.
Liefeld co-created Cable (and Deadpool, for that matter), as he served as the artist on both New Mutants #87 and New Mutants #98. Now owned by Marvel Studios, Liefeld makes the case to make the time-traveling mutant a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying he’s more profitable than the likes of Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, Black Widow, and Iron Man, to name a few. If Brolin ended up playing Cable in the MCU, it’d be his second major role after just wrapping up his role as Thanos in three separate MCU films.
Watching @joshbrolin bring Cable to life was an obvious thrill, not just for me but for millions of fans that have followed his debut since New Mutants #87. Cable is the face of two blockbuster franchises at Marvel, his own best selling line over the past 28 years and the record shattering X-Force. I get asked repeatedly about when we will see Josh as Cable again, and my hope is that Marvel Studios will launch one of their favorite sons, Josh, as well as one of their most popular characters into a solo franchise much sooner than later. As a character Cable has outsold any comic book by Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, Black Widow, The Eternals, even Iron Man. The character has lined the toy aisles for 28 years, non-stop. The character, as part of the Deadpool universe, made it safely across and into the Disney fold. He’s a time traveler to boot, ripe for expanded tales of his rich history. And long time fans are aware of the unique opportunities that fulfilling the extent of role presents. I’ve spoken on numerous occasions to Josh about his passion to go deeper into the complexities of CABLE. If there is any doubt about wether he’s game to play Cable again, just ask him. Plus, he’s told me he’s going to get even more “jacked” and swole for his next outing! If you’re in Seattle for @acecomiccon, grab his #cableswole gear! #cable #robliefeld #xforce #marvel
It has yet to be seen how and when Marvel Studios will end up introducing mutants into the MCU, though studio boss Kevin Feige said this April it likely wouldn’t be for a “very long time.”
“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige said. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”
