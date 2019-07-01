Rob Liefeld Really Wants Marvel Studios to Do A Solo Cable Franchise with Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin is one of the only actors to be fortunate enough to play two A-list comic book characters on the silver screen the past few years and one fan-favorite comic creator doesn’t think the actor’s time should be up just quite yet. In a passionate post on his Instagram page this weekend, Rob Liefeld expressed his desires for Marvel Studios to look into a solo Cable franchise, which would feature Brolin reprising his role from Deadpool 2.

Liefeld co-created Cable (and Deadpool, for that matter), as he served as the artist on both New Mutants #87 and New Mutants #98. Now owned by Marvel Studios, Liefeld makes the case to make the time-traveling mutant a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying he’s more profitable than the likes of Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, Black Widow, and Iron Man, to name a few. If Brolin ended up playing Cable in the MCU, it’d be his second major role after just wrapping up his role as Thanos in three separate MCU films.

It has yet to be seen how and when Marvel Studios will end up introducing mutants into the MCU, though studio boss Kevin Feige said this April it likely wouldn’t be for a “very long time.”

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige said. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters for its second theatrical run ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.