Someone Is Offering $1,000 to Binge-Watch All 20 Marvel Movies Back to Back

Do you think you can watch 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe films in one sitting? If so, then we’ve got the perfect job for you. According to CableTV.com, you can make $1,000 by simply having a Marvel movie marathon.

“Do you have the endurance of Iron Man? The tenacity of Captain America? The leisure time of Ant-Man? Then CableTV.com has a mission for you: watch all 20 previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies back-to-back, leading up to the highly anticipated 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame (April 26),” the site reads.

The site claims the “right candidate” will be paid $1,000 in cash in addition to earning “tons of MCU prizes” for binging everything from Iron Man to Ant-Man and the Wasp. It looks like Captain Marvel is not included since it is currently only available to watch in theaters. The prizes include all of the available MCU films on Blu-ray, a Captain America popcorn popper, a Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug, an Iron Man snuggie, a 100 Grubhub gift card, and more.

The requirements for this gig include being 18 or older and living in the United States. They also want someone who is both a “Marvel fanatic” and an “active, outgoing social media personality.” They’re looking for a person to “enthusiastically” live tweet the experience while tagging the CableTV.com accounts. They want you to create some “beautiful, badass rankings” of the films and share your “takeaways.”

“Are you ready pick up Thor’s hammer, or at least your TV remote? Do you have what it takes to save the universe from the comfort of your own couch?” CableTV.com asks. If you are up for the task, all you need to do is fill out the application and state your case in about 200 words.

The contest is in honor of the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

