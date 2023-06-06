New Captain America 4 Set Photo Teases Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Transformation

A new set photo from Captain America: Brave New World (new title) may reveal the biggest indicator that Harison Ford's President Thadues "Thunderbolt" Ross is going to be making the transformation into Red Hulk!

Captain America: Brave New World



In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/u1kCgLolsL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2023

As you can see above, Marvel Studios shared this photo of Captain America 4 star Anthony Mackie on set with Harrison Ford. Ford is seated under a production tent by the video monitors; if you look closely, you can clearly see Ford's right knee and the fact that he's wearing black pants that have been tattered around the legs. Anyone who has seen Marvel Incredible Hulk in live-action (from the '70s TV series to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe version) knows the look of that wardrobe tattering: it's the state any character that Hulks is left in, following their monstrous transformations.

There's been mounting evidence that Red Hulk was making his MCU debut in Brave New World since production began. The inclusion of both Thunderbolt Ross and classic Hulk villain The Leader was conspicuous, as the two characters are clear ingredients that could cook up an MCU Red Hulk origin. Liv Tyler's Betty Ross being brought in after all these years (2008) also hits Red She-Hulk could be in the story, as well.

Then there are Ford's own cryptic statements about Captain America 4, which suggest he's doing more than just playing a buttoned-down presidential figure:

"I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It's a tough schedule and, yeah, it's fun, but it's not a walk in the park," Ford previously told Esquire. "It's not fun, fun. It's work."

That cryptic Red Hulk tease was echoed by Marvel producer Nate Moore, who told ComicBook.com:

"I mean, I think you're going to have to wait and see, You know what I mean? But Harrison Ford, we couldn't be more excited. Obviously, when you have Han Solo or Indiana Jones involved in your movie, it just raises the game. So, we're excited to see [Anthony] Mackie and Harrison Ford in scenes together. I think it's going to be fantastic."

The set photo above seems to suggest that Moore is right: Ford and Mackie onscreen together could be great.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America; Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross; Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley; Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres; and Tim Blake Nelson as Dr. Samuel Sterns/The Leader, reprising his role from The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Sabra in the film. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on May 3, 2024.