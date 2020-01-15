Captain America Actress Claims Self-Defense in Killing Her Mom

Days before Christmas, Captain America actress Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested for the murder of her 68-year-old mother Patricia. Now, Fitzgerald has claimed self-defense according to a criminal affidavit unearthed by TMZ. The new report suggests since Fitzgerald’s initial arrest, the actress has “repeatedly told cops” she had no choice but to kill her mother after her mother came at her with a knife. The report then suggests Mollie told cops she had to disarm her mother before stabbing her four times in the back.

The paparazzi site suggests an autopsy report says otherwise.”According to the affidavit, an autopsy revealed it was Mollie’s mother who was defending herself from a knife attack,” TMZ reports. “She had wounds on both of her hands described as ‘defensive injuries.’ One of the wounds nearly severed her thumb from her hand. She also had bruising on her face, lip, and neck.”

Furthermore, the autopsy report suggests the Johnson County Medical Examiner “did not find any injuries consistent with Patricia having delivered any strikes or having been in control of the involved knife.” Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder-intentional and has since been booked at the Johnson County Jail with a $500,000 bond. If convicted, Fitzgerald faces up to up to 54 years in prison; the same charge carries a minimum of 12-and-a-half years.

Fitzgerald’s next court date is January 29th.

The actress played “Stark Girl” in Captain America: The First Avenger and shares a scene in which she’s embraced by Dominic Cooper’s Howard Stark. On the same film, she also served as a production assistant to director Joe Johnston. Since then, other acting credits have included The Lawful Truth and Trouble Is My Business.

