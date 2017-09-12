Sebastian Stan Plays Coy About Inheriting Captain America’s Shield

Changes are coming for the MCU, and Captain America fans are bracing themselves for one major shift. If you check out the Marvel fandom’s hives online, you will find plenty of people speculating whether Steve Rogers will pass his shield on to someone else soon. And, now, Sebastian Stan is pitching his two-cents in about the debate.

Recently, MTV had a chance to sit down with the Winter Soldier actor at the Toronto International Film Festival. The star was there to promote his new film I, Tanya, but Josh Horowitz managed to sneak in a few Marvel questions. So, when the host asked Stan about Bucky Barnes picking up Cap’s shield, the actor was rather coy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s just speculation, man,” the actor admitted with a hint of smile.

“I honestly have no idea. I really don’t know what I’d say to somebody who would ask me that question,” Stan continued. “I don’t know. We just got to all survive this war, first of all. Sometimes it’s questionable, you know.”

For comic fans, they will find that ‘speculation’ is perhaps a poor word choice. After all, the Marvel Universe has had Steve Rogers pass on the Captain America mantle to other heroes. In the fallout of the Civil War comics, Bucky Barnes was tasked with taking Steve’s place after the hero was seemingly killed by an assassin. Steve has dipped in and out of his superhero alter-ego on a few occasions, and the Falcon was the last to assume the moniker.

So, of course, Anthony Mackie has said he’d take up the shield if called to do so.

During a panel at Wizard World Cleveland, the actor was asked if he’d like to see Sam Wilson pick up the star-spangled shield. “If it was given to me. I feel like Chris Evans is the perfect Captain America,” Mackie said.

“I don’t think we need a new Cap. I don’t think Cap needs to change,” the actor continued. “I think [Bucky’s actor Sebastian Stan] would be a great Cap, but then we’re left without Bucky. I think I’d be a great Cap, but then we’re left without a Falcon.”

Avengers: Infinity War drops May 4, 2018. The currently untitled Avengers 4 arrives May 3, 2019.