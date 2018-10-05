Captain America Fan Poster Saying Goodbye to Chris Evans Goes Viral

Earlier this week, Chris Evans shared a message with his fans announcing that he had wrapped filming on Avengers 4, seemingly marking the end of his Marvel Cinematic Universe career. One fan took to Twitter to share a poster paying homage to the actor and the character, thanking them for all the joy they brought to audiences.

Artist Eileen Steinbach shared the above image, which merely reads, “Thank You, Chris Evans,” depicting the actor’s silhouette with a saluting shoulder and Captain America’s shield in the figure’s shadow. As of this writing, the post has more than 5,000 retweets and more than 9,000 likes.

Evans’ message to fans earlier this week read, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

While the heroes depicted in the MCU might be timeless, the performers who bring them to life aren’t. Every viewer knows that there will come a time when our favorite cast member will leave the franchise behind, though that’s an idea we like to put in the back of our minds. Evans’ message served as a reminder that, as far as he’s concerned, Avengers 4 will be his last appearance in the MCU.

The beloved actor leaving the MCU might come as a surprise to some, but he’s been talking about when his contract would expire for years.

“So halfway through!” Evans reminded BuzzFeed back in 2014 while filming Avengers: Age of Ultron. “I mean, I’m going to miss these when they’re done. I really will. This has been a lot of fun, and they’re only getting more fun. Especially because there’s a trust in Marvel that you’re going to make something good. It would really be lousy to be stuck in a contract knowing that you’re making sh-t. And I just don’t feel that way. It’s really a blessing that this kind of fell in my lap. Sometimes you don’t really feel deserving of it. But I’ll take it.”

Depending on the events of the next Avengers film, Steve Rogers could potentially die, closing the door for Evans’ return to the MCU in any capacity. Many theories claim that the core members of the Avengers will sacrifice themselves to resurrect the more recent additions to the MCU.

