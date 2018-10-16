Captain America Star Chris Evans Defends James Bond Star

Piers Morgan has drawn the ire of Captain America, and in an unexpected way: because of James Bond.

Morgan recently took to Twitter to express his issues with the papoose, something worn by parents that holds the child in a pouch on their chest so they can use their hands to do other things. Morgan has an issue with men using them evidently, saying they are emasculating, an opinion that earned him some blowback on Twitter.

He then shared a picture of James Bond actor Daniel Craig using one, and captioned it with, “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond”

That drew even more reactions from social media, including one from Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Evans responded by saying, “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Evans got plenty of backup on that point, with many fans sharing their own pictures of themselves holding their babies with the help of a papoose. Morgan wasn’t done yet though, replying to Evans’ comment with, “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose.”

Morgan also seems to have nominated himself for the role of James Bond, saying, “One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond. A 007 who looks sharp in a tux & wouldn’t be seen dead in a papoose….”

One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond.

When someone said carrying a papoose was badass, Morgan vehemently disagreed. “There’s nothing ‘badass’ about wearing a papoose. They’re the least ‘badass’ things on Planet Earth,” he wrote.

It doesn’t look like this debate will be ending anytime soon, but we’re interested to see if Bond himself decides to respond.

As for Evans, who knows? Maybe we’ll see Cap throwing his shield in Avengers 4 at someone who happens to look a lot like Morgan. It could happen, right?

