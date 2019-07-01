Captain America’s Chris Evans Recreates the “Distracted Boyfriend” Meme in Epic Photo

It’s one of the best-known and most often used memes on the internet: the “Distracted Boyfriend” meme in which a girl and her boyfriend are walking down the street, with the boyfriend turning his head to check out another girl waking by, much to the girlfriend’s chagrin. The popular meme has been imitated countless times and now Captain Americastar Chris Evans is in on the action, too, thanks to an epic photo op.

Evans appeared at ACE Comic Con in Seattle this weekend and one fan, Twitter user by the name of Kelsie (@lovkelsie) took the opportunity to recreate the meme with her photo op and it really can only be truly appreciated by seeing it so check out her tweet below.

name something better than chris evans touching me 👀 pic.twitter.com/yIaQ9msZV0 — 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐞 (@lovkelsie) June 29, 2019

See? That’s peak meme, everyone. Of course, it’s not the first time the Avengers — including Captain America — have found their way into the wildly popular meme. Last year, ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, one fan took character posters for Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, and Captain America and arranged them in a clever imitation of the meme, though in their take the jealous girlfriend is Captain America when Bucky checks out Scarlet Witch.

And while this moment from ACE Comic Con is a pretty great one, it’s not the only epic moment that’s making the rounds on the internet this weekend. Evans also had a photo op with another fan, this time the woman responsible for the “Captain Acrylica” meme that lit up Twitter earlier this month. That particular gem of internet content gets even better when you realize that Evans actually addressed the meme during a panel appearance at the event.

“I was surprised how many postures I would strike that work so seamlessly,” Evans said. “You don’t think you’re making a move that would work for it but then all of a sudden you’re like [gestures] and it works. It’s kind of hilarious. Yeah, those are so funny. They crack me up. My younger brother was the first one to turn me onto it. He sent me a bunch of pictures and I thought they were just so funny. They really cracked me up.”

Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters with additional footage. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Spider-Man: Far From Home opening in theaters July 2.