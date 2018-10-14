‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Hints He Would Have Political Use for Infinity Gauntlet

Marvel’s Captain America, Chris Evans, has revealed that given the Infinity Gauntlet he would likely use its capabilities to change the balance of political power in the United States.

Evans was asked at ACE Comic Con in Chicago what he, not Steve Rogers, might do with the power of the Infinity Gauntlet if he had the chance. He was hesitant to give a direct answer for fear of dividing fans, but it is easy to read between the lines.

“The things I would say might be too political for a comic book convention,” Evans said. “I think I’ve alienated enough of my base. I think it’s pretty clear what I’d probably do.”

Fans who follow Evans on social media likely know that he is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. He recently appeared in a March for Our Lives turn out the vote video where he said the 2016 election turned out “poorly.” He also recently criticized rapper Kanye West for pro-Trump statements.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Evans tweeted. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Evans has played the symbol of all that is good about the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011 when he debuted as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. Avengers 4 will be his goodbye to the character, and he reflected on his best memories of his time playing the Marvel hero during the ACE Comic Con panel.

“That’s tough because you have memories that are a little more shared and you have memories that are a little more personal,” Evans said. I mean, moment, even just like this. That really felt wonderful to here, and it was nice to hear some cheers. Not to seem saccharine, it’s the more personal moments without question. It’s the more intimate moments when you process that you are part of something that means a lot to a lot [of people]. For a lot of time, it does almost feel almost kind of like it’s happening to someone else…Sometimes it does feel a little out-of-body-ish, and over a long enough period of time, you start to feel really connected to the experience and connected to the character and connected to the world…I couldn’t tell you what the most memorable thing is, it comes in really subtle ways, but it is the more personal things.”

Avengers 4 opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.