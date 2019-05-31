Captain America Star Chris Evans’ First Headshot Has the Internet in an Uproar

Old Headshot Day may officially be April 26th, but Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans just treated fans to his first headshot, and the Internet cannot get enough. The actor posted the Throwback Thursday image last night, and it’s already gotten over 550,000 likes as of writing. The reactions to the post have been hilarious, even garnering lots of attention from Evans’ fellow celebrities. From musicians to fellow actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people cannot get enough of young Chris.

First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead. #TBT pic.twitter.com/fACbKBJUpF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 30, 2019

“First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead. #TBT,” the actor joked.

Over 13,000 people have commented on the photo, but here are some of the best celebrity and fan reactions…

The Perfect Endgame Callback

Don Cheadle’s Response

see?!? it’s not just me … https://t.co/B74WaY3m49 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2019

Halsey’s Mood

Earring is a whole mood — h (@halsey) May 30, 2019

This Excellent Point

Joonas Suotamo’s Big Question

😂I’m wondering what photographer said, to get that smile. — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 30, 2019

Ming-Na Wen’s Laughter

This made me laugh out loud on set. Thank you, @ChrisEvans! 😂😂 https://t.co/upp1Wf51D2 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) May 30, 2019

This Beautiful Reminder

speaking of your younger self, please explain this pic.twitter.com/HTXbplWtiI — ariana (@capsheroes) May 30, 2019

John Wesley Shipp’s Observation

Hah! 👍⚡️ aims for dickhead, lands Capn America 🤷🏻‍♂️ — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) May 30, 2019

And This Perfect Transition

someone tell me why he went from “your daughter calls me daddy too” to “hello sir nice to meet you” pic.twitter.com/QsAq1pWc3N — emily (@nctsrcmanoff) May 30, 2019

What are your thoughts on Evans’ headshot? Tell us in the comments!

You can currently catch Evans in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.