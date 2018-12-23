‘Civil War’ Stunt Actor Reveals BTS Footage of Iron Man and Captain America Fight

At the time, Captain America: Civil War was one of the first of its kind, shoving nearly a dozen superheroes on-screen together. The Russo Brothers-helmed film also featured one of the biggest fight sequences of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Team Cap and Team Iron Man faced off at an unlucky airport overseas.

Needless to say, the stunt planning and fight choreography was no small task for Civil War. Between the airport fight sequence and astonishing final fight, fans definitely got their fix of in-your-face action.

James Young — the stunt double for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in Civil War and long-time Marvel Studios collaborator — recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of Civil War’s climactic fight sequence.

“A great team on a great movie having a great time,” Young said of the video. In it, he’s choreographing a fight between himself and Jackson Spidell, the stunt double for Chris Evans in Civil War.

In addition to providing stunts for both Downey Jr. and Sebastian Stan in Civil War, Young has been a fight coordinator on several Marvel Cinematic Universe properties. Starting off as the fight choreographer on the Agent Carter one-shot, Young quickly rose the ranks of the stunt industry before getting a gig in the same role on Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

He served the same role in Avengers: Age of Ultron before signing on board to be the fight coordinator behind James Gunns’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Young is also credited as the fight coordinator of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Endgame director Joe Russo warned about “going bigger” with the Infinity Wars follow-up.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Russo said. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.