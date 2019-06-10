Captain America Gets the Tribute He Deserves in This Awesome Avengers: Endgame Fan Poster

The events of Avengers: Endgame proved to be a very emotional experience for fans as we had to say goodby to some of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters who helped make the franchise the juggernaut it is today. And while some of them had to sacrifice themselves to save the world, one in particular decided to walk away from the hero life and start living for himself: Captain America.

A new piece of fan art creates a stunning portrait that pays tribute to Captain America, recognizing many of the sacrifices he made in his life leading up to his stand against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Take a look below:

Few characters have sacrificed as much as Steve Rogers, and seeing him finally get his happy ending was huge for many Marvel fans. And after the epic death of Tony Stark, removing Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, co-director Joe Russo explained that they needed to keep Cap on the board — even if he wasn’t an Avenger anymore.

“Once you kill a beloved character like [Tony], you’ve got to have hope at the end of the movie in some regard, and the only person to give you that hope is the other co-lead,” Joe explained on the Empire Podcast. “Had we killed both the leads, I feel like people would have been walking out into traffic after the film. The intention is not to destroy people, it’s to hopefully tell a complex and dimensionalized story in a way, that makes them feel a varied range of emotion.”

But even though some fans think this might be the end of Cap’s journey in the MCU, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan isn’t so sure.

“You see when we were filming the movie, I didn’t know I was going to be apparently filming it for the last time with them,” Stan said at a convention in Italy. “I think it’s difficult to…I don’t know if it’s goodbye to Steve yet. I don’t know, you know? I wonder about that.”

We’ll see if Rogers gets de-aged, much like he did in the pages of Marvel Comics, and returns to the Avengers in the future. But for now, let’s enjoy the ending of this character’s story.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.