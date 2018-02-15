Captain America's Newest Villain Is Corrupting Black Panther's MCU Catchphrase

✖

Black Panther's catchphrase from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being corrupted by a returning Marvel villain. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1 features Sam Wilson's first solo series as Cap since he starred in 2015's Captain America: Sam Wilson. Sam and Steve Rogers are sharing the Captain America mantle, with Steve's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty debuting in June. While Sam is on the hunt for a train transporting super-soldier serum, a villain with ties to Black Panther appears to be stepping up to be Symbol of Truth's main villain.

WARNING: Spoilers for Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1 are below. Continue at your own risk!

In an earlier flashback scene in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1 from Tochi Onyebuchi, R.B. Silva, VC's Joe Caramagna, and Jesus Aburtov took readers to Harlem, where Sam Wilson and Misty Knight were having a diner date. Misty was a supporting character in Captain America: Sam Wilson, and a short-lived romance blossomed between the two characters. After debating who has the best fried chicken, they go on a walk to wear off some of the food they just ate. During their walk, they come across a gathering of "Wakanda Forever" protestors, who are calling out America for its treatment of Black people. Sam takes it as a sign that he isn't doing his job as Captain America. One of the members of the movement even has a "Wakanda Forever" sign with them.

Of course, "Wakanda Forever" is the chant that the late Chadwick Boseman made famous in 2018's Black Panther movie. The catchphrase became a rallying cry for fans around the world, who would greet the Black Panther actors with the saying during all of their promotional appearances for the Marvel film. Along with saying "Wakanda Forever," characters would put their arms across their chests in the form of an "X." Also, the sequel to 2018's Black Panther is titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The "Wakanda Forever" movement appears on the surface to be harmless; however, the person who may be secretly manipulating events from the shadows makes their presence known near the end of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1 when they free Crossbones from jail.

White Wolf, who readers saw in Captain America #0, has plans to free and recruit Crossbones to help him kill Captain America, and also overthrow some counties. White Wolf is the adopted brother of T'Challa, with King T'Chaka taking him in as a child when his parents died in a plane crash. Hunter would go on to lead Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze, before eventually adopting the codename of White Wolf.

It's very likely that White Wolf is behind the "Wakanda Forever" movement, helping to grow tensions between America and Wakanda. If the two countries are in conflict with each other, it makes White Wolf's job easier to overthrow each government. Of course, Captain America and Black Panther would be his two biggest obstacles in completing his evil plan, which is why Crossbones is being brought in to take care of Cap.

Do you think White Wolf is behind the "Wakanda Forever" movement in Captain America: Symbol of Truth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!