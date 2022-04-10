Black Panther 2 Reportedly Featuring Major Marvel Character as Villain

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release later this year and all eyes are on what will happen next in the franchise. After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman people were wondering what Marvel Studios would do with the franchise, and now we might have an idea of who will be the main antagonist. According to Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse, Namor will be the main villain in Wakanda Forever.

Namor has been heavily rumored to appear in the film, with Tenoch Huerta possibly playing the iconic character for Marvel Studios. The film is also supposed to introduce us to who will take over the mantle of Black Panther. The two names being floated around are Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Winston Duke’s M’Baku. One things for sure, we’re going to be in for an interesting adventure.

Production on Wakanda Forever has been pretty tragic. Boseman’s death shook the entire world and forced the studio to alter their plans for Black Panther. Fans were at one point wondering if Marvel Studios would continue on with the franchise and if the studio would push on through the tragedy. Recently, producer Nate Moore disclosed the pressure the studio faced amid the actors death. While speaking with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Moore revealed how these pressures affected the film.



“I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with,” Moore admitted. “So beyond, ‘Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,’ and people of the first movie, it’s how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn’t exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we’re going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we’re making it.”



Not much is currently known about the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as details are being kept to the bare minimum. The film had to be changed after Boseman’s tragic death and fans are wondering what comes next. In addition to being the next chapter in the Wakanda corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sequel will also introduce another major player to the MCU with actress Dominique Thorne taking on the role of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart.



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well. The film will star Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.

