Captain America Wields SPOILER in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame featured plenty of memorable moments throughout its three-hour runtime, but one particular sequence had fans clapping and on their feet. The moment built on another fan favorite scene from an earlier Marvel film and managed to deliver quite the payoff for fans of the character. Endgame didn’t just make it a one-time thing either, and it continued to pay off throughout the final third of the movie, much to our delight.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned. Seriously, last warning, so don’t say I didn’t warn you.

During the climactic final act throwdown between the heroes and Thanos’ armies Thor is going head-on against Thanos. Thanos manages to turn the tables on Thor a bit at one point, using his blade to turn Stormbreaker around and press down on Thor’s chest. Thanos continues to press Stormbreaker further down, cutting into Thor’s suit.

It’s here that Mjolnir, who returned with Thor earlier in the movie starts to move. It then flies forward and into the hands of Captain America. Yes, that’s right, Captain America wields Mjolnir, and he charges forward and knocks Thanos off of Thor.

Thor says “I knew it!” as Cap wields what’s left of his Shield and the Hammer, proving once and for all that he’s definitely worthy of the power and making it count. This sequence is absolutely thrilling, as he not only attacks Thanos but also more of his soldiers alongside Thor, who wields Stormbreaker.

In fact, at one point Cap commands the hammer to him but gets Stormbreaker instead. Thor commands Mjolnir here but then looks at Cap and says “yeah, let’s switch” and they exchange Hammers.

This also sets up a money shot of Cap standing tall and looking towards’s Thanos charging forces that is just stunning. Even better he continues to wield it all the way to the movie’s finale, but we won’t spoil that here.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.