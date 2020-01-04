Captain America’s Ass Reportedly Edited Out Of Avengers: Endgame TV Version

When Avengers: Endgame premiered in theaters earlier this year, it blew fans away with its high-stakes plot, insane action sequences, and devastating consequences that affected all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But one of the biggest fan-favorite moments occurred after Ant-Man made a joke about Captain America’s ass, immediately sending the phrase “America’s ass” into the cultural lexicon for better or for worse. But now that the movie has been out for many months, it’s starting to make its way to televised broadcasts and with that comes a few edits.

According to one Reddit user who watched the movie at a hospital, the movie omitted a lot of cussing and strong language. It also cut out the entirety of mentions of America’s ass, despite it proving to be a popular line among fans.

It should also be noted that the user mentioned none of the gruesome violence was notably cut from the film, including the scene where Thanos loses both his arm and head due to Thor’s axe.

It’s funny that America’s ass is the scene that continues to have a major impact on the film, even months after its release. And like many good storylines, it’s a part that is born out of reality. Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely previously explained to the Los Angeles Times that actor Chris Evans did not enjoy wearing the costume from Marvel’s The Avengers.

“It’s a little meta,” writer Stephen McFeely told the Los Angeles Times. “Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rearview, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback.”

This scene was among one of the last sequences Evans ever shot for Marvel Studios, as he previously revealed he thought it was a “stupid” line of dialogue.

“Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con Midwest. “It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available to stream on Disney+.