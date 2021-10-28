The Marvels: Rumor Sets Up Obscure Villain for Captain Marvel 2

The Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels will feature a highly-anticipated team-up of Marvel heroines (Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan), but what villain will they be up against? A new rumor may shine some light on that… but this “reveal” only leads to some bigger questions. Actress Zawe Ashton was cast as a villain in The Marvels, and this latest rumor claims to know exactly who she is playing: Kree General Ael-Dan. As stated, that character name is going to generate a lot of questions from confused Marvel fans, as Ael-Dan would be a pretty obscure character for Marvel Studios to draw upon for this blockbuster sequel.

General Ael-Dan existed for all of a year (1991-1992) and appeared in only three Marvel Comics (Avengers #345 and #346, Silver Surfer Vol. 3 #53). Ael-Dan was one of several Kree generals who banded together to overthrow an unpopular ruler who had been installed as head of the empire. Ael-Dan and his conspirator Dar-Benn framed Silver Surfer for the assassination of the Kree Emperor and took control of the Empire themselves. Their reign was short-lived, however, as the Ael-Dan and Dar-Benn were killed by Shi’ar Empress Deathbird, during the galactic skirmishes of Operation Galactic Storm.

It seems clear why Marvel Studios could use characters like Ael-Dan and Dar-Benn in The Marvels. The Kree Empire’s current status is very much unknown following the events of Avengers: Endgame; we know the Kree’s rivals The Skrulls are working for Nick Fury (see: Marvel’s Secret Invasion series), and that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has spent the last few years busy trying to defend the cosmos. The Marvels could indeed reveal how political power in the Kree Empire shifts (or has shifted) drastically. South Korean actor Park Seo-joon (Parasite) has also been cast in The Marvels in a mystery role, so it could easily be possible he is the Dar-Benn to Zawe Ashton’s Ael-Dan (or some variation on those roles).

Marvel fans will also be strapping on their tinfoil hats over the footnote that Ael-Dan and Dar-Benn were killed in a galactic conflict between the Kree and the Shi’ar Empire. The latter bird-like alien race is famously connected to the X-Men franchise in a big way (see: The Dark Phoenix Saga, etc.). Marvel fans are looking for any and all paths for the X-Men Universe to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – starting out with the Shi’ar/Kree conflict in The Marvels would be a great way to do it.

The Marvels is set to be in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse