Is Brie Larson Already Training for Captain Marvel 2?

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t been far from fan’s minds, between the Phase 4 slate being announced at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, and the recent updates surrounding Spider-Man’s future in the franchise. There are several characters who weren’t included in the previously-announced slate, including Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Larson took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pretty epic video of her doing grip strength exercises, which has made some speculate that she could already be training for her MCU return.

View this post on Instagram Messing around with new grips, building grip strength 😜 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:43am PDT

At the time of this writing, Larson does not have any already-announced future projects, outside of a Captain Marvel sequel being mentioned offhand at SDCC. A comment from Jason Walsh, who served as Larson’s trainer on the first Captain Marvel, has also kicked up speculation as he says that he “can’t wait for them to see what we’re up to”.

While there’s no telling when a Captain Marvel sequel would fit into Marvel’s Phase 5, it’s hard to deny that the film could have a lot of potential ground to cover. Captain Marvel ended with Carol venturing into space to help the Skrulls find a new home, and almost two decades passed between then and the start of Avengers: Endgame.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

