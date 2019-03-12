‘Captain Marvel’ Gets an A CinemaScore

Amongst massive box office returns, Captain Marvel has now been awarded an “A” CinemaScore. Moments ago, CinemaScore unveiled the popular movie rating, making the Brie Larson-starring movie the 16th “A” rating Marvel Studios has gotten.

To date, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned 16 “A” ratings and three “A-” ratings (The Incredible Hulk, Thor: The Dark World, and Ant-Man and the Wasp). Marvel Studios has had just one movie fall out of the “A” range with Kenneth Branagh’s Thor (2011) receiving the studios lone “B” rating. On the other hand, the production house has just had one A+ rating, which came in the form of the Oscar-winning Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the age of digital media, a film’s CinemaScore is one of the most reputable means of gauging actual audience interest in a particular film. The organization uses a series of ballots to poll moviegoers across North America. Upon the conclusion of the film, members then turn in the ballot — which, in turn, is then tabulated as CinemaScore assigns the movie a letter grade from A through F. That means for a score to count, a person must have sat through the movie prior partaking in the survey.

In the meantime, Captain Marvel made over $20 million in its preview last night and is on pace to make something in the range of $60+ million tonight on pace for a whopping $156-$160 million haul this weekend.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What’d you think of Captain Marvel? Where would you place it in your ranking of MCU films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

