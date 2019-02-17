‘Captain Marvel’: Carol Danvers Appears in New Promo Photo

Just weeks away from the big-screen debut of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a new Captain Marvel promotional still showcases the character in her Air Force jumpsuit — presumably set sometime before she is turned into an intergalactic crime-fighter.

The latest promotional still is different than much of the marketing and subsequent imagery from the film as of late, as everything else has largely focused on Danvers and her time in the Space Force. The look appears to be your typical Air Force garb with the Top Gun-esque Aviator sunglasses.

It’s unclear what the still is from though it appears it could be on some sort of product packaging.

Larson and fellow Captain Marvel costars officially kicked off the movie’s press tours this past week in the Phillipines. While there, Larson explained that she likes playing Danvers due in part to the character’s realistic flaws.

“I think who she is is just so dynamic and unique, because she is really strong and steadfast and knows who she is, but she also is emotional and feels terrible when she makes a mistake and is deeply flawed, and says the wrong thing,” Larson mentioned. “And those were really the things that I was excited about because just playing a superhero that was some like idealized version of perfection just didn’t feel right to me.”

“I like the fact that she doesn’t always do the right thing, and when she doesn’t do the right thing she goes out of her way to make sure that she can fix the mistake.”

Captain Marvel is set to make MCU history, marking the first time a female superhero has received her own solo flim under Marvel Studios umbrella. As of this week, early tracking numbers put the film in the ballpark of making at least $100 million in its opening weekend in theaters.

Should it make an even $100m, it’d place 10th in the MCU for opening weekend hauls and it’d be the second-highest grossing origin film set in the shared entertainment universe.

Captain Marvel zooms into theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.