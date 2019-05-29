Marvel Studios Artist Reveals New Alternate Captain Marvel Costume

Captain Marvel sported several different costumes in her solo debut as well as Avengers: Endgame, but before those ever hit the screen there were many variants and alternate costumes presented, including this very unique looking suit from Andy Park. Park is the director of visual development for Marvel Studios and has worked on not only Captain Marvel but also the Avengers films, Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, and he recently shared one of his first takes on Captain Marvel‘s costume.

The suit features the same gold Hala star on her chest and the gold lines that link to her shoulders as well as a mostly blue suit with red accents, but the aesthetic is more casual and stylish than militaristic. The collar is more open and the belt doesn’t link in the middle but rather on the sides. The sash is included here, and boots are less military grade and more like something you might find on a store shelf.

It’s certainly an interesting take on the costume, but I tend to prefer what we got in the final version instead. You can check out the suit in all its glory below.

"One of my 1st design passes I painted up of Captain Marvel over 3 years ago. Wow, time flies! 🙂 Usually in doing character designs they're always standing firmly on the ground. It was a breath of fresh air to design her flying for a change. @brielarson"

Carol’s suit would also change in Endgame, going with a prominently red suit that also came with a sash there. She also sported the short hairstyle, something fans know from the comics. She’ll also probably have a new suit by the time we see her again in her sequel, and we can’t wait to see what Park comes up with next.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.