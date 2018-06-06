Captain Marvel Seems To Be Missing Trademark Item In ‘Avengers 4’ Art

A new image thought to be from Avengers 4 hit the internet today and features Captain Marvel in all her current costume glory, but there is one thing missing.

The new art features a team shot of the remaining heroes that survived Thanos universe changing finger-snap, but it also features the newest recruit Captain Marvel backing up the team. The likeness to Brie Larson is definitely evident, and she’s sporting her comic accurate red, blue, and gold colors, but if you look you’ll also see that her trademark sash is not included in this version of the suit.

The costume does feature a red belt like seen in the earliest concept art that was released, but in later concept art, the red sash was shown coming from a gold circular clasp on the side of the belt, which is something she always has attached to her costume in the comics. Here though it is missing again, so the question remains is this art from early in the design process or later, and which version will we see in the film?

Now, it’s important to note that this is just concept art, so there is nothing truly final about any of it. This could just be an early draft that didn’t have the sash attached, but if it isn’t there will be some fans disappointed by the absence of it.

The sash has been a part of the character’s costume since her Ms. Marvel days. While the color of the sash has stayed red for the most part, the length can change constantly depending on who is drawing it. In any case, we do hope it makes its way into the final costume.

You can find the official description for Captain Marvel below and find out what else we want to see in her big screen debut!

“The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

