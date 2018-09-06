New ‘Captain Marvel’ Photo Has Clever Tie-In to Original ‘Avengers’ Movie

The day finally arrived where Marvel Studios unveiled new photos and information about Captain Marvel, and while fans are piecing together theories and trying to connect it to the Avengers franchise, there’s one sly Easter egg you might not have noticed.

One of the photos shows actress Brie Larson out of her Captain Marvel costume, instead looking rather grungy in jeans, leather jacket, and a Nine Inch Nails t-shirt. While it’s a good ’90s band to throw back to, it’s also a good reference to the first trailer for the first Avengers movie, which was backed by NIN’s “We’re In This Together Now.”

The song from Nine Inch Nail’s third album is both poppy and industrial, setting the tone for the first adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. It makes sense that Danvers would be a big fan of the nineties band, like Nirvana and the Foo Fighters and other staples of the era.

“She can’t help but be herself,” Larson said to EW. “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

Captain Marvel will be very different for a Marvel Studios release in that it will be set in the past and won’t show the origin of the character. Instead, it will show her after she’s received her powers as she attempts to live in space as a member of the Kree Starforce.

“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection,” said co-director Anna Boden. “But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

Fans will learn more about Captain Marvel as we get closer to the film’s premiere on March 5, 2019. Hopefully we get to see the first trailer soon, and hopefully it’s packed with more ’90s grunge music goodness.