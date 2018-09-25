New ‘Avengers’ Theory Suggests General Ross Is Actually a Skrull

As we likely all know by now, next year’s Captain Marvel movie will introduce the Skrulls, a race of shape-shifting aliens into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When you consider the fact that the movie takes place in the 1990s, and that the idea of Skrulls disguising themselves as major Marvel characters is a major storyline in the comics, it’s pretty easy to believe that the villainous aliens could be hiding in plain sight.

Many theories have suggested that one or more of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could actually be a Skrull. However, one fan is thinking that a long-standing antagonist in the MCU is an alien in disguise, which actually makes a lot more sense than all of the other Skrull theories floating around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a post from camzabob on Reddit, General Ross (William Hurt) has been a Skrull all along.

How likely is it, really? Well, first off, keep in mind that the Skrulls are willing to play the long con to get Earth in the places that it’s most vulnerable. In Captain Marvel, Ben Mendelsohn plays a Skrull named Talos, who is disguised as a high-ranking SHIELD agent. If the Skrulls can infiltrate SHIELD to that degree, it stands within reason that they could do the same with the U.S. government.

Throughout his time in the MCU, Ross has tried to stop the progress of heroes on several occasions. Back in The Incredible Hulk, he attempted to rid the world of Bruce Banner, even though multiple people he trusted told him that Banner was one of the good guys. If this theory is to be believed, Ross wanted to get Banner out of the way because he knew that Hulk would be trouble when the Skrulls invaded.

There’s also the Sokovia Accords to consider. These accords put the Avengers at war with one another and caused them to completely separate. Had it not been for Thanos, there’s a distinct possibility that they would have never come back together.

Even in Avengers: Infinity War, in the face of an alien invasion, Ross tried to stop the heroes from coming together to stop the threat. We all know that he’s a total jerk, but it seems as though he’s going above and beyond the “call of duty” to make sure that the Avengers have as many things stacked against them as possible. When you think back through his history, the idea of General Ross as a Skrull doesn’t seem that far-fetched.

What do you think of this theory? Any other MCU characters who could turn out to be Skrulls? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel is set to fly into theaters on March 8, 2019.