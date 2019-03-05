‘Captain Marvel’ Box Office Projected For $350 Million Worldwide Opening

Captain Marvel is looking to land with a bang, with the projected opening weekend worldwide box office numbers looking impressive.

Captain Marvel has plenty of hype, and that looks to fuel a now projected $150 million start to its opening weekend domestically in North America and a total worldwide opening of $350 million (via THR). That would put it just a touch behind Black Panther’s $371.4 million opening and above other superhero films like Deadpool 2 ($300.4 million), Justice League ($278.8 million), and Suicide Squad ($267 million).

As for other Marvel films, the next closest would be Spider-Man: Homecoming at $256.5 million, while ahead of Captain Marvel lies Iron Man 3 ($372.5), Captain America: Civil War ($379.5 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($392.5 million), Marvel’s The Avengers ($392.5 million), and Avengers: Infinity War, which sits up top of worldwide openings with $640.5 million.

Captain Marvel has also done well in advance ticket sales, beating Infinity War so far, though we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up helping the overall box office take of Cap.

The movie has been quite the topic of discussion after people started review bombing the movie before they even actually watched it, and since then Rotten Tomatoes has taken to making some tweaks to its system and how it handles ranking anticipation before a film’s release, which also caused a stir at first.

Since then, reviews have started funneling in, and currently, Captain Marvel sits at a 91% on the site based on a rating from 68 critics, and word of mouth has been largely positive. You can check out some of what people are saying right here. Luckily people don’t have to wait too much longer to see the movie for themselves, as it hits theaters this weekend.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

