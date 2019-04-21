‘Captain Marvel’ Passes Another Major Box Office Milestone

Captain Marvel continues its box office tear nearly two months into its theatrical release. Thanks to another solid weekend at the box office, Captain Marvel has crossed the $400m threshold domestically, becoming one of just 34 movies to ever reach the milestone. As it stands now, the movie has grossed $400,026,123 (via Box Office Mojo) and trails the next movie on the list, Frozen, by approximately $700 thousand. Out of 21 Marvel Studios films, it’s just the seventh to reach such a benchmark.

Coincidentally enough, Captain Marvel is on pace to have a better outing this weekend than last weekend in the lead-up until Avengers: Endgame. With the mega-blockbuster set to hit theaters next weekend, it’s unclear what impact the film will have on its Marvel Studio counterpart. On one hand, the team-up could be such a hit with fans that it will be the only thing they want to watch in theaters for the next few weeks. On the other hand, it could introduce those who haven’t seen Captain Marvel yet to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), causing them to seek out the solo film while it’s still in theaters.

With a solid three or four more weeks in theaters, it’s possible that Captain Marvel could jump into the top 25 list of highest-grossing domestic films. Warner Brothers’ Wonder Woman currently sits in the 25th spot on the list, after finishing its run at $412m. Worldwide, Captain Marvel has grossed $1.089b. The biggest foreign market for the film has been China ($154m) followed by the United Kingdom ($47m) and South Korea ($44m).

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

How much do you think Captain Marvel will end up making when it finishes its box office run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

