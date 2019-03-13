‘Captain Marvel’ Projected for $70 Million Second Weekend at Box Office

The 2019 box office spent its first two months searching for a hit, with the majority of movies released in that time churning out numbers below their expectations. However, things finally turned around last weekend when Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel took ticket sales to binary heights, earning more than $150 million in North America in its first three days.

Fortunately for Disney and Marvel, that success is showing no signs of slowing down. After a massive $11 million outing on Monday, Captain Marvel is looking to make another solid splash in its second weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, Captain Marvel is eyeing a gross of more than $70 million during weekend number two. The film clearly has legs behind its positive reviews, star power, and MCU inclusion, but it also has very little in the way of competition. The only movies opening this Friday are Captive State, Wonder Park, and Five Feet Apart, none of which are expected to make much of a splash. The first true competitor for Captain Marvel won’t arrive until March 22nd, when Jordan Peele’s Us is released.

After Monday’s strong showing, Captain Marvel had already passed the $500 million mark across the globe, just five days after its opening night. That means the film is sure to pass the coveted $1 billion hurdle at the global box office, the seventh film in the franchise to do so. The only other MCU films to pass $1 billion are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

There are no signs of Captain Marvel slowing down any time soon, and Disney will continue raking in dough.

How much money do you think Captain Marvel will make before it’s all said and done? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!