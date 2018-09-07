Brie Larson Reveals New Details About Captain Marvel’s Personal Struggle

Marvel Studios has released its first big promotional push for Captain Marvel, by releasing a new gallery of photos from the film, as well as some key new character details, along with hints about how the film will fit into the larger scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Well the revelations continue to unfold, as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson sat down with EW to give some in-depth explanation on her take on the character of Carol Danvers, and why Carol’s role as Captain Marvel creates some serious internal conflict for the character. As Larson explains it:

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson says. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

That rich foundation for the character is a large part of what attracted Larson to the role, by giving the Oscar-winning actress dramatic depth that she could use to propel her through the more fantastical (or outright silly) parts of making a Marvel Studios movie:

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film: We did not cut corners on that stuff. Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

After these new revelations about Captain Marvel, it’s easy to see some immediate parallels between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy. Specifically, it’s the description of Danvers as being this brash, hot-headed, at times comedic cosmic warrior who has major unresolved issues left back on Earth; however, where Guardians was much more reserved and understated when it came to Peter Quill’s emotional turn, Captain Marvel will lean more heavily into its dramatic subplot.

That may be very fitting, considering the other details we know about the story. We know that Carol will start out as a member of the Kree Empire’s elite Starforce team, which will have her fighting alongside the likes of a younger versions of Guardians villains Ronan (Lee Pace) and Korath (Djimon Honsou). That detail suggests that Carol could become seriously disillusioned with her role in the Kree Empire, and her teammates; that disillusionment could leave her in an extremely vulnerable place.

