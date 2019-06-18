Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Writes Emotional Tribute To Her Stunt Doubles

Captain Marvel took the crown at the MTV Movie Awards for Best Fight amid some impressive competition, but it was Brie Larson‘s acceptance speech that made the biggest impression. That’s because when she came to the stage she was accompanied by Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker, the two stunt doubles that helped make all those awesome action sequences happen in Captain Marvel. All three accepted the award, but afterward, she took to Instagram to share even more heartfelt words about them, and you can read the sweet tribute in full below.

“If you love Captain Marvel you love @joannabennett_ and @nae_z_may – these are the women who were my stunt doubles and trained me for 2 hours every day for 3 months. These women risk their lives while doing mind-blowing things to bring magic to the screen. And they do it with grace and grit and humor. To be so generously brought into their world, to be encouraged by them, to be in the thick of literal blood, sweat and tears with them is a gift I won’t forget. At the MTV Movie Awards, I had the chance to bring them on stage after we won Best Fight. I love you Nae and Jo! I’m a better person because of the time I spent with you. Thank you again to everyone who voted. We feel real lucky! ❤️🤘”

Captain Marvel didn’t just impress at the MTV Awards either. The film ended up bringing in over $426 million domestically and adding another $701 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1,128,007, 244 billion. The home video release has done well too, and the character was in the mix again thanks to her role in Avengers: Endgame.

Now all attention turns towards a sequel, and after bringing in over $1 billion at the box office we imagine that isn’t a hard sell at all. No announcements or official confirmations have been made regarding a sequel, but we hope to see Carol soaring once again on the big screen sooner than later.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital, Movies Anywhere, and Blu-ray now.