Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Enlists Twitter’s Help to Find British Series

Brie Larson is best known for playing Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s also a delight on social media. Earlier this week, the actor had a great reaction to Sharkira’s outfit during the Super Bowl halftime show, which had a striking resemblance to the outfit worn by her character Gazelle in the Oscar-winning Disney movie, Zootopia. Now, Larson is back on Twitter, but this time she’s looking for advice. The actor wants to get her hands on a copy of Utopia, a British drama that ran from 2013 to 2014.

“I’m trying to watch the British show Utopia but I can’t find it anywhere. Anyone know where I can buy it?,” Larson asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the post below:

I’m trying to watch the British show Utopia but I can’t find it anywhere. Anyone know where I can buy it? pic.twitter.com/TCB3ZvM8tP — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 5, 2020

While some people told Larson to just use Google and others suggested more illegal methods, others came through with helpful answers:

“It’s on Amazon to purchase and the reviews say you can watch it on a PS4 bc it won’t work on most American DVD players,” @blacksquadrons shared.

You can read IMDb’s description for Utopia below:

“After a group of people, who meet online, discover a bizarre graphic novel which seems to hold mysterious answers, they find themselves being tracked down by a merciless organization known merely as ‘The Network’.”

As for Larson, the Oscar-winning actress will soon suit up as Captain Marvel once again in the upcoming sequel to her hit 2019 film. It’s unclear when production on the movie will begin, but an earlier report on the matter revealed that a 2022 release date is reportedly being planned for the film.

WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is in final negotiations to pen the film, which will move up the action from the 1990s and it set to take place in the present day. Marvel Studios is also seeking a female filmmaker to helm the sequel, who would potentially be the third solo female director behind Black Widow‘s Cate Shortland and The Eternals‘ Chloé Zhao. The directors of the first Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will not return to step behind the camera and instead reportedly working on a Disney+ series for Marvel Studios.

Good luck with your search, Brie!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.