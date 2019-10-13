Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Has Epic Reaction to Fan Proposal

ACE Comic Con took place just outside of Chicago this weekend and saw many huge Marvel Cinematic Universe stars in attendance. Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jake Gyllenhaal all showed up to the event to snap photos with fans and participate in panels. People have been sharing their photo ops with the Marvel stars on social media, and one epic photo session with Brie Larson is currently catching the Internet’s attention. Shared by the Captain Marvel News account, this set of photos shows a couple getting engaged in front of Captain Marvel herself.

“CUTEEE! Brie’s reaction to a proposal right there, during the Meet & Greet! @ACEcomiccon #ACEComicCon,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving Larson’s face in all of the photos:

“Love the reaction of Brie,” @KarlAlbertoUy2 wrote.

“Congrats to them and love Brie’s reaction,” @GeekyPug87 added.

“A very cute reaction,” @MarvelVSR1 wrote.

This comment is definitely the winner, though:

This gives me life pic.twitter.com/PLIWt8TyZu — Meownster Hunter (@GoddesSammi) October 13, 2019

In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she’ll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting.” Larson explained. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.”

