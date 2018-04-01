Captain Marvel Embraces Guns N’ Roses in New Set Photos

Fans just got their first hint at the Carol Danvers’ musical tastes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to some new photos taken from the set of Captain Marvel.

These new set photos show Danvers (Brie Larson) out of her Captain Marvel costume and in much more casual attire appropriate to the film’s 1990s setting: dark jeans and a Guns N’ Roses t-shirt.

Mooooree because we must admire our badass #CaptainMarvel wearing a casual Guns N Roses tee! 🌟😭🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/jNVoMRnKlt — Captain Marvel News🌟 (@CaptMarvelNews) March 29, 2018

Marvel Studios officially announced that Captain Marvel has begun filming early last week. The announcement came with the reveal that there were several surprising actors returning for the period piece set in the earlier days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Lee Pace as Ronan, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, and Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson.

Larson was cast in the role of Carol Danvers in 2016. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan and first debuted in 1968. Danvers was originally an air force pilot, but an encounter with Kree technology fused her DNA with the DNA of the alien species. Danvers became the hero called Ms. Marvel. She went through a series of other superhero personas before finally taking on the mantle of her mentor Mar-Vell by becoming Captain Marvel.

That mentor, Mar-Vell, will be played by Jude Law in the film. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury. Gemma Chan has been cast Doctor Minerva, a Kree Geneticist and one of Captain Marvel’s comic book foes.

Ben Mendelsohn and Robert Kazinsky have both been cast in undisclosed roles. DeWanda Wise was cast in an undisclosed role as well but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict. She has been replaced by Lashana Lynch.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Ann Bolen and Ryan Fleck from a script by Nicole Perlman & Megan LeFauve. Set the ’90s, the film is inspired by the classic Avengers story “The Kree-Skrull War” and will introduce the shape-shifting alien Skrull race to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

