‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is Helping People Get ‘Black Panther’ Tickets

Black Panther is getting rave reviews, and one of Marvel’s own is trying to help even more fans to see it.

That would be none other than Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson, who will be making her debut in the MCU next year. In the meantime, Black Panther is now in theaters, and she’s made it clear that fans should go see it.

“If you want to buy tix for people who can’t afford to see #BlackPanther at the moment, comment below. If you are in need of tix, reach out to the angels who have commented below #payitforward Enjoy the movie everyone!”

Now she’s going beyond just telling people to see it and is actively helping fans connect with other fans to get tickets. People on Twitter are offering to purchase tickets, and Larson will spread their post around and the location they are based in.

“Hey NYC, who out there wants a pair of tix to see #BlackPanther but can’t afford it right now?”

“We’ve got another angel! And two more tickets for #BlackPanther!! Comment below!”

“Reach out to Jamie if you’ve got a family of four who is dying to see #BlackPanther aka the best movie ever.”

These tickets are for those who can’t afford to see the film on their own, so if you need to head here and see if there are some tickets available in your area. So far tickets have popped up in New York, Rio de Janeiro, Kansas, San Diego, Brazil, the U.K., Saskatoon, Tulsa, and the Philippines, though there are plenty of those willing to buy tickets anywhere in the United States too.

“One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix. I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted.”

Black Panther is in theaters now.